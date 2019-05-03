Delhi Police solves kidnapping case of 2-month-old baby boy

The Police on Friday solved a kidnapping case of a two-month-old male child and found the kidnapped child in Bhopura border in Uttar Pradesh's

The case was solved within 16 hours of the complaint and all the accused were arrested.

The police said, "On May 2, an FIR was registered regarding the kidnapping of a two months old baby boy at station. In the FIR, the mother of the child alleged that while she was sleeping with her husband and three children in an under construction house, she noticed that her child was missing around 3 am."

"In order to have an early breakthrough in the matter, the police formed several teams under the close supervision of Jahangirpuri's ACP and headed by Saini SHO, Adarsh Nagar and Balihar Singh," the police added.

The police further said, "During the investigation, the CCTV footage revealed the accused carrying away the kidnapped child...From the information received, the suspect was identified as from Siwan district of "

"Mehto was arrested from Bhalswa Dairy area in During interrogation, he revealed that he handed over the kidnapped child to his associates," added police.

Police said, "Another co-accused has arrested from the same area later. During interrogation, both accused Mehto and disclosed that the kidnapped child was in the custody of their wives namely and (Maya) respectively. Finally, the police team was successful in recovering the kidnapped child from Bhopura border in "

"During interrogation, it was revealed that accused Mehto and Pema were married for 4 years ago but they did not have any child. They wanted to have a child and therefore they committing the kidnapping with the help of their associates and his wife (Maya), " added police.

The police further informed, "Mehto kidnapped the baby boy and handed over the child to his wife who further handed over the child to Thereafter, both Pema and Pinky moved along with the kidnapped child to Bhopura with the help of Rahul.

