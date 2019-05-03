Delhi Police solves kidnapping case of 2-month-old baby boy

-
The Delhi Police on Friday solved a kidnapping case of a two-month-old male child and found the kidnapped child in Bhopura border in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.
The case was solved within 16 hours of the complaint and all the accused were arrested.
The police said, "On May 2, an FIR was registered regarding the kidnapping of a two months old baby boy at Adarsh Nagar police station. In the FIR, the mother of the child alleged that while she was sleeping with her husband and three children in an under construction house, she noticed that her child was missing around 3 am."
"In order to have an early breakthrough in the matter, the police formed several teams under the close supervision of Jahangirpuri's ACP Rakesh Kumar Tyagi and headed by MP Saini SHO, Adarsh Nagar and Inspector Balihar Singh," the police added.
The police further said, "During the investigation, the CCTV footage revealed the accused carrying away the kidnapped child...From the information received, the suspect was identified as Surender Mehto from Siwan district of Bihar."
"Mehto was arrested from Bhalswa Dairy area in Delhi. During interrogation, he revealed that he handed over the kidnapped child to his associates," added police.
Police said, "Another co-accused Rahul has arrested from the same area later. During interrogation, both accused Mehto and Rahul disclosed that the kidnapped child was in the custody of their wives namely Sinu Pema and Pinky (Maya) respectively. Finally, the police team was successful in recovering the kidnapped child from Bhopura border in Ghaziabad."
"During interrogation, it was revealed that accused Mehto and Pema were married for 4 years ago but they did not have any child. They wanted to have a child and therefore they committing the kidnapping with the help of their associates Rahul and his wife Pinky (Maya), " added police.
The police further informed, "Mehto kidnapped the baby boy and handed over the child to his wife Sinu Pema who further handed over the child to Pinky. Thereafter, both Pema and Pinky moved along with the kidnapped child to Bhopura with the help of Rahul.
