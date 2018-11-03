Rebel Wilson faces backlash for 'first-ever plus-sized' girl comment

Wilson is facing flak on after claiming to be the first ever plus-sized female star of a romantic film.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star, who recently discussed her upcoming film "Isn't It Romantic" on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' said "I'm kind of proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy," reported E! Online.

In the interview, Wilson also talked about her role and how it has shattered Hollywood stereotypes, according to

However, Wilson's claim has sparked a debate on social media, with people pointing out that stars such as Latifah, and were some of the first few to appear as plus-size female movie leads.

Movie buffs even took to to cite several examples to prove their point.

One user, who tagged Wilson in a tweet, said "You're not the first though, @RebelWilson. Mo'nique, Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Kathy Bates, Gabby Sidibe, Octavia Spencer, and so many more have done it way before any of us knew who you were," he wrote.

Another user tweeted, " Wilson saying she's the first plus sized girl in a rom-com like this iconic gem doesn't exist," referencing Latifah's The Last Holiday alongside the film poster.

"I love @RebelWilson as much as the next girl, but she isn't the first plus sized woman to play the lead in a romantic Queen and have both played romcom leads," said another user.

The 'Bridesmaids' actor, in turn, clarified her comment while responding to a user. "Hey girl! Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are catorgorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there's a slight grey area," she said.

"I fully take all the comments onboard though so thank you," she added.

Wilson plays the female lead in the film, where she is caught in a love triangle with and

'Isn't It Romantic' also stars and The film reunites DeVine and Wilson, who played Bumper and Fat Amy in the 'Pitch Perfect' movies.

Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, the film will hit the big screens on in 2019.

