Dantewada encounter: Woman Naxal body recovered, says DIG

A woman was killed in an encounter with security forces in the in on Wednesday morning.

(anti- operations) Sundarraj P told ANI that the body of a woman was recovered while some others were injured in an exchange of fire with a joint team of (DRG) and (STF) in

Correcting earlier reports that two Naxals were gunned down by the security forces in the encounter, the DIG said, "the body of a woman Naxal has been recovered along with arms and ammunition. A few more Naxals might have been hit but we could not recover their bodies".

The exchange of fire between the Naxals and the security forces in the jungle in station area started at around 5 am on Wednesday. Besides that, one INSAS rifle and one 12 Bore weapon with ammunition and other incriminating materials have also been recovered.

" female commandos 'Danteshwari Ladake' also took part in this encounter," said SP

All security personnel are reported to be safe. A has been intensified in the nearby areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)