Villagers travel 3km for water as Godavari river dries near Aurangabad

ANI 

Residents of Navgaon village have to travel three kilometres to fetch water as there is a drought in the region after the water in Godavari river dried.

Talking to ANI, one of the villagers said, "The women of this area have to travel at least three kilometres and dig into the sand to get fresh water. We do not have water for ourselves and also for our livestock."

"The situation has remained like this for the past one month as the water in Godavari river had dried," he added.

He further said, "We tried to speak to the District collector but he refused to talk and issues a note that administration is working in every village to tackle the issue of the water crisis.

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 17:37 IST

