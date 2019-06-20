David Warner becomes highest scorer in CWC'19

-
Australia opener David Warner on Thursday displaced England batsman Jason Roy to become the highest scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Warner smashed 166 runs in the World Cup match against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge. The 32-year-old's innings saw 14 boundaries and five sixes before Soumya Sarkar dismissed him in the 45th over.
He had stitched a strong 121-run stand with skipper Aaron Finch and then formed a formidable 192-run partnership with Usman Khawaja.
The Australian opener, who featured in his sixth outing, forced Roy's 153 move down to the second place. The top five scorer includes Finch (153), England's Eoin Morgan (148), and India's Rohit Sharma (140).
Warner also became the most run-scorer during Australia's innings against Bangladesh. The left-hander had entered the match with 281 runs under his belt. Warner smashed 166 off 147 balls and removed his skipper Finch (396), who took the second place on the same day.
The top five run-scorer include Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (384), England's Joe Root (367) and India's Rohit Sharma (319).
The defending champions Australia currently sit in the third position in the World Cup standings with eight points. If they beat Bangladesh, they will displace New Zealand (nine points) to sit at the top in the 10-team table.
