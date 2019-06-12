The outbreak of the deadly virus, which has infected more than 2,000 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has spread to Uganda, according to the Health Organisation (WHO).

A 5-year-old Congolese boy has been diagnosed with in Uganda, CNN reported while quoting the country's and WHO.

"The child and his family entered the country through Border post and sought medical care at where health workers identified as a possible cause of illness," the WHO said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The child is currently at an Ebola treatment unit in the Ugandan town of which falls in the district.

This is the second largest Ebola outbreak in history. Over 1,300 people have lost their lives due to the virus since August. The main areas which have been severely affected are DR Congo's and provinces.

A recent spike in the number of those found to be infected with Ebola has raised concerns about the spread of the virus across DR Congo's borders. In anticipation of this, health workers in have been vaccinated against it and trained to recognise symptoms of the infection.

"Although there have been numerous previous alerts, this is the first confirmed case in during the Ebola outbreak on-going in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo," WHO said.

The health body added that a Rapid Response Team has been dispatched to "to start contact tracing and management of cases that are likely to occur".

Around 11,000 people had lost their lives in the deadliest Ebola outbreak which occurred in 2014.

Ebola first appeared in 1976 in Sudan, followed by DR The virus can be transmitted to humans from wild animals. Symptoms of the disease include fever, severe headache and haemorrhaging.

In the 2014 outbreak, the virus infected approximately 28,600 people in the western African countries of Liberia, and

