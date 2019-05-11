Death-toll due to 'Fani' touches 43 in Odisha

The death toll in due to has touched 43 with recording the maximum number of casualties at 21 according to official estimates released by the government on Saturday.

was followed by Cuttack (6), Khordha (5), Jajpur (4), Mayurbhanj (4) and Kendrapada (3) in the casualty list.

According to government data, livestock casualties are over 34 lakhs and over one crore sixty five lakh people were adversely affected by 'Fani' in the state.

Massive damage to power infrastructure in the state particularly in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, and Kendrapada has also been reported. 5030 Kilometers of 33 KV lines, 38613 Km of 11 KV lines, 64304 distribution transformers, and 79485 Km of LT lines are reportedly damaged across the state.

"In district, extensive damages have occurred to kutcha houses. As per report received so far 1,89,095 houses damaged in Puri. Structures of temporary street vendors have been completely damaged. 160 people injured and admitted to hospital for treatment. Special Circuit House Puri, Office and Residence of SP and have been badly damaged like many other buildings," a statement said.

"Huge numbers of trees have been uprooted resulting in disruption of road communication. Khordha and Bhubaneswar city have been severely affected," it added.

The government informed that road communication in Ganjam and Gajapati have been completely restored. While road clearance and restoration work in other districts including Bhubaneswar city continue.

Besides, the has claimed to restore 100 per cent water supply to Cuttack, Khordha, and Jatni. Also, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, and Nimapara have already achieved cent percent restoration of water supply.

which made landfall in Puri district on May 3 left a trail of destruction in the state.

