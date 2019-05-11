Rift in SP-BSP due to "non-transfer" of vote bank: Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of the sixth phase of elections on Sunday, Chief Minister claimed that a rift is apparent in the alliance between and BSP with leaders of both parties accusing each other of failing to transfer their respective vote banks to other's account.

"Their relationship has started soaring now itself with Bua (Mayawati) saying that Babua (Yadav) is not able to get the vote transferred for her, while 'Babua' is also saying that 'Bua's' share of vote is not getting transferred. He (Yadav is wondering whether 'Bua' sold her vote or what !" said

"This fight is going to further escalate after May 23 when a BJP government will be formed at the centre. They will openly accuse each other," said Adityanath.

He requested people not to vote on caste-lines and rather exercise their franchise in the name of development work done by led government.

"While giving schemes and its benefits, Modi has never seen anybody's caste. He has given houses to poor without any discrimination, LPG without any discrimination, to all without differentiation and health also. If he has done public welfare and welfare of poor without discrimination, then you should also not vote in the name of caste," said

Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Rashtriya Janata Dal are contesting this election in alliance to defeat the ruling BJP. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the is fighting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD is in the fray on three constituencies.

14 constituencies in will go to polls on May 12. While five phases of elections are over, elections for 118 of total 545 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the next two phases on May 12 and May 19.

