Thrissur Pooram festival row: Elephant Ramachandran declared medically fit

A team of doctors on Saturday examined parade elephant Thechikottukavu Ramachandran and declared him medically fit to participate in the Thrissur Pooram festival.
The district administration had earlier banned the 54-year-old jumbo king citing security reasons, according to reports.
Reports suggest that the elephant is partially blind and has killed 13 people.
Following the ban by the administration, the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation had announced via Facebook that it would not make any elephant available for elaborate temple festivities.
On Sunday, Ramachandran will push open the entrance to the Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur that signals the start of the Pooram, a large cultural festival held annually at the temple.
