Kamala Harris officially launches Presidential election campaign

Democratic from Harris on Sunday officially launched her campaign for the 2020

Speaking at the launch event in Oakland, California, Harris said, "People in power are trying to convince us that the villain in our American story is each other".

She further attacked over his proposed wall along the southern border with Mexico, terming it a "medieval vanity project".

During Harris' address, a heckler in the crowd expressed his opposition to Harris' anti-wall stance and shouted, "You murdered Singh," in reference to the murder of Newman Police Department's by an undocumented immigrant from

According to media reports, a suspected drunk shot Singh in December last year after the latter pulled him over. The native had reportedly crossed the border in several years ago and worked a number of jobs. He was also suspected to have had gang affiliations.

While Harris' crowd drowned out the heckler with chants of "Kamala!" Singh's death has been a talking point for Trump to advocate for his wall.

After Singh's murder, Trump tweeted, "There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall!"

The President's aspirations for the construction of the wall took a major hit on Friday when he signed the bill to fund federal agencies until February 15, ending the 35-day government shutdown without securing the border-wall funding.

Trump demanded the House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, to sanction USD 5.7 billion for the wall in exchange for his signature on a bill funding federal agencies. His refusal to sign the bill unless the House sanctioned the funds resulted in the 35-day long government shutdown, the longest in history.

However, Trump dismissed his decision as a concession, assuring his supporters that the move was only temporary and the deadlock would resume if Democrats and Republicans do not reach an agreement by February.

He also said that border security will be a "big 2020 issue".

On January 21, Harris announced that she will be contesting in the US in 2020. The Democrat is the first African-American woman to announce a run for the in 2020.

However, Harris is not the first Democrat to announce the candidacy. Earlier, had announced that she will be in the race for the Oval Office.

