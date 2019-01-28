Trump lashes out at Fox News over wall negotiations

US slammed on Sunday, stating that the has "even less understanding" of wall negotiations than " CNN".

"Never thought I'd say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at CNN & NBC! Look to final results! Don't know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics?" Trump tweeted, expressing his dismay.

"After all that I have done for the Military, our great Veterans, Judges (99), Justices (2), Tax & Regulation Cuts, the Economy, Energy, Trade & MUCH MORE, does anybody really think I won't build the WALL? Done more in the first two years than any President! MAKE GREAT AGAIN!," he put forth.

is the Chief for Fox News, while is the media outlet's

While it is still unclear as to which exact incident Trump is referring to in his tweets, reports mention that he is miffed by the general coverage of the wall negotiations and the 35-day shutdown - the longest ever in US history - by the reporters.

The US President's comments come after he signed temporary legislation, passed unanimously by the US Congress, to reopen the government for three weeks until February 15.

The temporary deal does not contain funding for the wall, which has been an electoral promise from Trump's end and a major bone of contention between the Democrats and Trump in the recent days. In fact, it was the main reason behind the impasse between the US Congress and Trump, leading to the longest ever partial government shutdown in US history.

He had, after signing the stop-gap agreement, announced that border security and the wall would be a "big 2020 issue", in an apparent reference to his electoral agenda for the 2020

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)