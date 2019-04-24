Deepika Padukone gets cuddles and snuggles from husband, sister in new pic

Actor Deepika Padukone's latest social media post, which is loaded with lots of cuddle and snuggle, is the cutest thing you will see on the Internet today.
The 'Piku' star shared a picture, where she can be seen with her actor husband Ranveer Singh and her sister and athlete Anisha Padukone. "cuddles and snuggles! smashed in the middle!" she captioned the picture.
The newlywed couple never shies away from expressing their love for each other even in public. But, the beautiful picture of the couple with Anisha is giving out major family goals. Their fans are going crazy over the picture.
The much-loved couple tied the knots at Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani and Sindhi style wedding on November 14 and 15 last year.
On the work front, Deepika recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of her upcoming Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak.' She is portraying the character of an acid attack survivor.
On the other hand, Ranveer is prepping up for his next film '83,' based on Kapil Dev's 1983 World cup win. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and will see the 'Padmavat' actor essaying the role of Kapil Dev.
