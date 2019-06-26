Tamil Nadu: Three injured after school's balcony collapses in Madurai

-
Three students were injured after the balcony of Ayira Vysya Higher Secondary School collapsed here in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Over 12 students, who were stranded in the school situated near the Madurai Meenakshi Amman South Tower, were also rescued later.
The three injured, identified as Sakthivel, Kumaravel and Veerakumar, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Further investigation is underway.
