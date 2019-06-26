JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Delhi: Seven people injured in fire at Narela
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu: Three injured after school's balcony collapses in Madurai

ANI  |  General News 

Three students were injured after the balcony of Ayira Vysya Higher Secondary School collapsed here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Over 12 students, who were stranded in the school situated near the Madurai Meenakshi Amman South Tower, were also rescued later.

The three injured, identified as Sakthivel, Kumaravel and Veerakumar, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 14:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU