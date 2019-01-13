Defence Minister Sitharaman to witness major joint exercise, amphibious warfare operation drills in Andaman

Defence will be witnessing a major joint exercise involving the Army, and the along with the in the and territory involving the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) during her two-day trip to the strategic archipelago, starting Sunday.

The is scheduled to reach on Sunday, where the country's only tri-Services operational command formation and Nicobar Command would showcase their operational capabilities.

During the operational demonstration to the Defence planned at the Anderson Bay island, the and Nicobar Command will carry out a drill where the three Services- Army, and Air Force-will carry out a mission along with the Coast Guard, to show the unity among services on ground, officials said.

The Army, which has a brigade strength (around 3,000 troops) deployed in the Andaman, would also be showcasing its ability to carry out amphibious warfare operations. During the drills, troops are carried on the naval ships to take back any island perceived to have been taken over by the armed anti- elements.

The and the also play a role in carrying out these operations.

The Marine Commandos of the and the Ghatak troops of the battalions launch attacks on their targets after slithering down from the helicopters.

In the drills planned after the commandos clear the base for the arrival of amphibious ships, the Landing Crafts of the Navy carrying infantry combat vehicles would ferry infantry soldiers to the shore to capture their objectives.

The helicopters would also showcase their search and rescue capabilities during the exercise.

During her visit, Sitharaman would also be inaugurating a housing complex for defence forces personnel under the Married Accommodation Project of the

The Minister would also be reviewing a jungle survivor drill to be shown by the troops deployed there.

For long, has been developing its capabilities in the in a big way by establishing a troop services command there.

The strategic archipelago is very close to the mouth of the which is used by almost 70 per cent of the merchant traffic going towards and other destinations.

The also uses the same route to enter the Region.

would be getting a fourth major airfield in the Andamans as INS Kohasa would be inaugurated by Navy Chief near north of

The southern-most can operate fighter aircraft which can, if required, carry out operations near the in almost no time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)