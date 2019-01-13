Ram Temple construction being made into a 'jumla', claims Uddhav Thackeray

(Maharashtra) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): chief on Sunday accused the union government of turning the issue into a ‘jumla’ ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



“Rs 15 lakh in accounts was a 'jumla' and now even this (Ram Temple) is a jumla? When we went to Ayodhya, people said, “ye to Bal Saheb ka ladka aaya hai, ye to banake hi jayega”. If you are making this issue also a jumla, how can you expect people to trust you?” Thackeray said while addressing his party workers in today.



Furthermore, Thackeray cornered for accusing the of stalling the Ram Janmbhoomi case in the"They (BJP) say comes in between when the issue comes up. Just because comes in the middle, people punished them by taking away the majority and giving you the power. However, we don't see any built by you so far," he said.On Saturday, Modi, while addressing the BJP council meeting at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, had accused the Congress of creating obstacles in the resolution of the Ayodhya issue. Furthermore, the said the Congress did not want a solution in the matter.Arguments from politicos came days after the fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing in the dispute after Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing the case.A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Ranjan Gogoi, and comprising of Bobde, Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud, at the outset said that only date and schedule will be decided.Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing the case after Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Muslim parties, pointed out that Justice Lalit had appeared for Kalyan Singh in a related case.The dispute case has been pending before the apex court for last eight years. Parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing for a long time.Last year, the top court had refused to grant an urgent hearing, saying the court had "other priorities" and posted the matter for hearing in the first week of January this year before the "appropriate bench".There are as many as 14 appeals pending in the apex court against the 2010 judgement, delivered in four civil suits. The bench of the in its September 30, 2010, verdict ordered that the disputed site be divided into three parts -- one for deity (Ramlala Virajmaan), another for Nirmohi Akhara - a Hindu sect - and a third one, to the original litigant in the case for the Muslims. (ANI)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)