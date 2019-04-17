Debrief for exercise Sea Vigil conducted at Naval headquarter

A debrief of the exercise "Sea Vigil" held from 22 to 23 January, was conducted on Tuesday at the Naval headquarters, the meeting was chaired by Pawar, AVSM, VSM, the of the Naval Staff (DCNS).

Sea Vigil was the first national-level coastal defence exercise conducted by the and involved naval stakeholders at the centre and all 13 coastal states and union territories.

The debriefing was attended by high officials of the Navy, Indian Coast Guard, central ministries, state governments, union territory administration and intelligence agencies

(DCNS) highlighted the significant achievements during the exercise and complimented all stakeholders for the progress made over the last decade in the realm of coastal defence and security.

The also complimented the strong inter-agency coordination and interoperability achieved during the exercise and reiterated the need for flexibility and agility to deal with security challenges.

Feedbacks from the exercise and deliberations will be presented at the next meeting of the Committee for Strengthening Maritime and Coastal Security (NCSMCS).

