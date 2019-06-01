Delhi BJP unit organises felicitation ceremony for party workers

BJP unit on Saturday organised a felicitation ceremony for the party workers after the party swept all seven constituencies in the capital in the recently concluded elections.

Felicitating the workers on this occasion, BJP said," Due to our workers, we have a government which started taking decisions from the first day itself. has not only increased scholarships for children but also made provision for the pension to the farmers."

Targeting the led by Arvind Kejriwal, Tiwari said, "In the same way we have to dislodge the anarchist There is BJP at the centre and if we form BJP government in then all the works will be done smoothly."

Terming the BJP workers as the backbone of the party, of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijendra Gupta said, " has not fulfilled a single promise and voters don't need his government in Delhi anymore."

Arvind Kejriwal, party said, "On one hand, there are people working with for the nation and on the other, there are people like Kejriwal who support the people trying to split the country."

The time has come to free Delhi from the anarchism of and work with full in our areas, said Hans.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)