No relief in sight, mercury set to rise in central, NW India: IMD

The highest temperature recorded on Saturday is 48.8degC at Churu, Rajasthan, according to the Meteorological Department (IMD).

No relief is in sight for central and northwest central India, including parts of Rajasthan, which are reeling under a severe heat wave.

On Friday, the highest temperature of 49.6degC was recorded in Sri Ganganagar,

On the other hand, IMD warned of a severe heat wave in the capital and its adjoining states for the next few days. Maximum temperature in the capital will hover at 46 degree Celsius during the coming days.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, M Mohapatra, Director General, IMD's meteorology, said: "Severe heatwave condition is persisting in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, southern Uttar Pradesh, northern and some parts of "

Mahapatra also predicted that around June 6, monsoon will be hitting The southwest monsoon is expected to hit Odisha coast within two weeks after its onset in

The agency predicted a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over parts of the northwest, central and adjoining east and peninsular during the next four to five days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)