JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Pride Month
Business Standard

No relief in sight, mercury set to rise in central, NW India: IMD

ANI  |  General News 

The highest temperature recorded on Saturday is 48.8degC at Churu, Rajasthan, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

No relief is in sight for central and northwest central India, including parts of Rajasthan, which are reeling under a severe heat wave.

On Friday, the highest temperature of 49.6degC was recorded in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

On the other hand, IMD warned of a severe heat wave in the national capital and its adjoining states for the next few days. Maximum temperature in the national capital will hover at 46 degree Celsius during the coming days.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, M Mohapatra, Director General, IMD's meteorology, said: "Severe heatwave condition is persisting in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, southern Uttar Pradesh, northern Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Jharkhand."

Mahapatra also predicted that around June 6, monsoon will be hitting Kerala. The southwest monsoon is expected to hit Odisha coast within two weeks after its onset in Kerala.

The weather agency predicted a heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over parts of the northwest, central and adjoining east and peninsular India during the next four to five days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU