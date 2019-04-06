Delhi Court summons Christian Michel's partner in AugustaWestland case

-
Taking cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in AugustaWestland money laundering case, a Delhi court on Saturday summoned David Syms, alleged partner and director of "middleman" Christian Michel's firm and two other firms to appear before it on May 9.
ED, on April 4, filed a charge sheet against AgustaWestland deal alleged middlemen Christian Michel in Patiala House court, in which it claimed to have traced the trail of 70 million euros that had come allegedly in the form of "kickbacks" in the Rs 3600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.
In the more than 2000-page supplementary charge sheet submitted before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar, the agency had named two firms -- Global Services FZE and Global Trade and Commerce Limited, besides David Syms as an accused in the case.
In the last hearing on April 5, Michel, through his counsel Aljo K Joseph moved the Delhi court claiming that he has not taken any names before the Enforcement Directorate.
He also alleged that the central leadership was using government agencies to suit their "personal agendas".
Joseph also told the court that a copy of the charge sheet was provided to media before it was provided to Christian Michel.
Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December last year, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the CBI and ED cases against him related to the AgustaWestland deal scam.
