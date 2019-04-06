Farmers have understood 'injustice' done to them by 'naamdar' govt; Smriti Irani

on Saturday asserted that farmers have understood the "injustice" done to them over the years by the "naamdar" government.

Addressing a public meeting in Salon block here, she said: "Over the years, people of this block here have understood the injustice done to them by the 'naamdar' [dynast] government and now they are giving chance to our 'kaamdar' "

"For the first time, you have a roof over your head and toilets in your homes. This would not have been possible if it were not for the son of a poor mother itself," she said, referring to

Urging people to vote for the BJP, said: "People must vote for the son a poor mother, who has deposited Rs 6,000 in your under the PM-Kisan scheme and supplied LPG cylinders to your houses under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana."

is on a two-day visit to Amethi from where she is slated to contest elections.

has represented Amethi since 2004. In the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, he will be facing a challenge in Amethi from Irani.

Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.

