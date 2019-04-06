Father-son duo held for drug peddling in Delhi

A father-son duo has been arrested for allegedly drug peddling after police recovered 3.5 kilograms of 'Charas' from their possession.

"The accused identified as Basu Dev Dass (father) and Badal Dass (son) were arrested when they had come to deliver the consignment of contraband 'Charas' to a purchaser near Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Kala Kendra, on Friday," a press release of said.

"During interrogation, both the accused disclosed that Basudev Dass used to procure the contraband from suppliers in West Bengal, Bihar, UP and He had been in this trade since the year 2012 and was previously arrested in several cases. He used to sell the contraband to addict auto-drivers, taxi drivers and other persons," it further read.

The police further said, " who hails from Odisha came in touch with Nigerian nationals who dealt in sale/supply of contraband substances. In order to earn quick money, he also started selling contraband 'ganja' and was arrested for the first time in the year 2012 by the Crime Branch."

station has registered FIR under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused.

