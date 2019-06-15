Delhi: Doctors at AIIMS issues 48-hour ultimatum to WB government; threatens indefinite strike

The resident doctors of Delhi's All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Chief Minister to accept the demands of the agitating junior medicos failing which they will be going on an indefinite strike.

''We issue an ultimatum of 48 hours to government to meet the demands of the striking doctors there, failing which we would be forced to resort to an indefinite strike,'' the told ANI.

This warning of going on indefinite strike from the RDA of AIIMS came just hours after the Chief Minister invited the agitated junior doctors to meet her again on Saturday to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the (IMA) on Friday had called for a nationwide strike on June 17. The organisation is demanding safe working conditions for medical practitioners. The organisation also launched a three-day pan- protest, beginning Friday to express solidarity with their West Bengal counterparts.

Junior doctors in Kolkata have been on strike after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the and Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)