Delhi: Fire doused in Kalindi Kunj furniture market

The fire that broke out in a furniture market early morning on Friday near Kalindi Kunj market has been doused by the fire service officials.
The Assistant Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service Mehmood said, "The SOS came at 5.25 am regarding the fire in the furniture market. We have managed to douse the fire now. Pillar number 205 and 206 have been damaged due to the fire. A team of Delhi Metro officials is reviewing the situation."
Metro train services on the Magenta Line were halted temporarily after the fire broke out.
15 fire tenders had been rushed to the spot to douse the massive blaze.
