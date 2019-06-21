Delhi: Fire doused in Kalindi Kunj furniture market

The fire that broke out in a furniture market early morning on Friday near market has been doused by the fire service officials.

The Assistant Divisional Officer, Service Mehmood said, "The SOS came at 5.25 am regarding the fire in the furniture market. We have managed to douse the fire now. Pillar number 205 and 206 have been damaged due to the fire. A team of Delhi Metro officials is reviewing the situation."

on the Magenta Line were halted temporarily after the fire broke out.

15 fire tenders had been rushed to the spot to douse the massive blaze.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)