Delhi Fire Service deploys 20 fire tenders across city to counter air pollution

Delhi Fire Service on Saturday deployed 20 fire tenders to spray water on trees and roads at polluted areas in the city as a measure to control pollution levels.

The fire tenders have been deployed at Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase II, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangir Puri, RK Puram, Bawana, Narela, Mundka and Mayapuri.

People residing in the national capital were breathing polluted air for the third consecutive day on Saturday with overall AQI at 326, which falls in the 'very poor' category, at 9 in the morning.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI was 317 while in Chandni Chowk, the pollution level was around 346. Around IIT Delhi and Airport Terminal 3, the AQI was 319 and 328 respectively, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 20:06 IST

