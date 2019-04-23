Delhi HC asks Deepak Talwar's wife to approach CBI court on ED summons to her

The on Tuesday asked Deepa Talwar, wife of Deepak Talwar, to approach the appropriate with her plea in connection with the summons issued to her by the (ED) in a case.

The order was passed by a single-judge bench of Justice AK Chawla.

On Monday, had moved the high court seeking a direction to the ED to question her at her residence and not at the agency's office.

She said that as per the law, a woman cannot be called to the office of a probe agency lunder section 160 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

had received the summons from the ED asking her to appear before the agency on April 22 and join the probe.

On April 11, had directed her to join the investigation within two weeks while hearing her anticipatory bail plea in connection with the case.

However, the court had directed the ED that no coercive steps should be taken against her till then.

On March 30, the agency had filed a charge sheet in the against in the case and also named his son as an accused.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)