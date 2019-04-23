Delhi HC asks Deepak Talwar's wife to approach CBI court on ED summons to her

-
ALSO READ
CBI court to consider ED charge sheet against Deepak Talwar, son next week
Ex-DMK minister's son gets 7-year RI in money laundering case
ED gets two-day custody of Khaitan in fresh money laundering case
VVIP chopper case: Court orders in-camera proceedings for Rajeev Saxena
Court extends Deepak Talwar's ED custody
-
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Deepa Talwar, wife of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, to approach the appropriate CBI court with her plea in connection with the summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.
The order was passed by a single-judge bench of Justice AK Chawla.
On Monday, Deepa Talwar had moved the high court seeking a direction to the ED to question her at her residence and not at the agency's office.
She said that as per the law, a woman cannot be called to the office of a probe agency lunder section 160 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Deepa Talwar had received the summons from the ED asking her to appear before the agency on April 22 and join the probe.
On April 11, Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann had directed her to join the investigation within two weeks while hearing her anticipatory bail plea in connection with the case.
However, the court had directed the ED that no coercive steps should be taken against her till then.
On March 30, the agency had filed a charge sheet in the CBI court against Deepak Talwar in the money laundering case and also named his son Aditya Talwar as an accused.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU