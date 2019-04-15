CBI court to consider ED charge sheet against Deepak Talwar, son next week

-
A Delhi court is likely to consider next week the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against alleged corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar and his son Aditya Talwar in a money laundering case.
Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann will take up the matter on April 22.
It will consider the ED's application to issue a non-bailable warrant against Aditya Talwar and the regular bail plea filed by Deepak Talwar on the same day. The ED had filed a charge sheet against Deepak Talwar in the court last month and named his son Aditya as an accused in the case.
The agency in its charge sheet had said that Deepak Talwar, who is currently in judicial custody, allegedly acted as a middleman to favour foreign private airlines, causing huge loss to national carrier Air India.
It is alleged that Air India suffered loss after its profitable routes were given to private airlines from the Middle East.
Investigators are probing the money laundering aspect of the loss faced by the airline after the privatisation of its routes.
