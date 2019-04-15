CBI court to consider ED charge sheet against Deepak Talwar, son next week

A is likely to consider next week the charge sheet filed by the (ED) against and his son in a case.

will take up the matter on April 22.

It will consider the ED's application to issue a non-bailable warrant against and the regular bail plea filed by on the same day. The ED had filed a charge sheet against in the court last month and named his son Aditya as an accused in the case.

The agency in its charge sheet had said that Deepak Talwar, who is currently in judicial custody, allegedly acted as a middleman to favour foreign private airlines, causing huge loss to carrier

It is alleged that suffered loss after its profitable routes were given to private airlines from the

Investigators are probing the aspect of the loss faced by the after the privatisation of its routes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)