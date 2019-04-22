Delhi HC defers hearing appeal filed by anti-Sikh riots convicts to May 20

-
The Delhi High court on Monday deferred hearing in an appeal case filed by anti-Sikh riots convicts Naresh Sehrawat and Yashpal Singh, to May 20.
In November last year, the Delhi court had pronounced death penalty to Yashpal Singh and life imprisonment to Naresh Sehrawat for killing two Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The court had also slapped Rs 35 lakh fine on each of them.
Sehrawat and Singh were held guilty of murdering of two Sikhs in South Delhi's Mahipalpur area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Both the accused were booked under Sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 395 (Punishment for dacoity), 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy) read with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
As per official data, around 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the clashes which broke out after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.
