JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Rugby player Israel Folau set to face contract termination after homophobic post
Business Standard

Delhi HC issues notice to UPSC, Haryana govt on plea challenging DGP's appointment

ANI  |  General News 

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Haryana government on a petition challenging the appointment of Manoj Yadava as the state's Director General of Police.

Justice Suresh Kait also asked Yadava his filed his reply on the plea filed by 1986-batch IPS officer Prabhat Ranjan Deo and posted the matter to July 11 for the next hearing.

In his petition, Deo submitted that he was superseded by Yadava who "does not have a good service record".

Deo's counsel Aishwarya Sinha submitted, "The empanelment by the UPSC is self-contradictory and completely overlooks the eligibility and seniority of the petitioner, thus violating his right to live with dignity."

According to the petition, "The February 18 order regarding the appointment is in complete contravention to the settled principles of law as laid down by the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh case and the guidelines issued by the central government on appointment of DGP in the police hierarchy."

Deo said he has a distinguished service record and was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2006 and President's Police Medal for distinguished service in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU