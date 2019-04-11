Delhi HC issues notice to UPSC, Haryana govt on plea challenging DGP's appointment

The on Thursday issued notice to the (UPSC) and government on a petition challenging the appointment of as the state's of Police.

Justice also asked Yadava his filed his reply on the plea filed by 1986-batch and posted the matter to July 11 for the next hearing.

In his petition, Deo submitted that he was superseded by Yadava who "does not have a good service record".

Deo's submitted, "The empanelment by the is self-contradictory and completely overlooks the eligibility and seniority of the petitioner, thus violating his right to live with dignity."

According to the petition, "The February 18 order regarding the appointment is in complete contravention to the settled principles of law as laid down by the in Prakash Singh case and the guidelines issued by the central government on appointment of DGP in the police hierarchy."

Deo said he has a distinguished service record and was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2006 and President's Police Medal for distinguished service in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)