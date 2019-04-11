World's tiniest woman casts her vote in Nagpur

World's tiniest woman, Amge, attracted eyeballs when she turned up to cast her vote in Nagpur, on Thursday.

The 25-year old woman who is just 2 feet and 1 inch, turned up to her polling station and exercised her franchise.

Nitin Gadkari, who is BJP's candidate from Lok Sabha Constituency, is facing candidate

As per reports, Amge became a celebrity after making a guest appearance in reality TV show in 2012. Later, she acted in an American and Italian TV series.

Besides holding a Guinness World Record for being the shortest woman, also has her statue in the in Lonavala, Pune.

In the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections today, people in 18 states and 2 union territories are going to polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)