World's tiniest woman casts her vote in Nagpur

-
ALSO READ
World's smallest woman votes in Nagpur
Jyoti Gauba to play Tejasswi's on-screen mother
Scale of 'Sacred Games 2' huge: Pankaj Tripathi
Babul Supriyo to play 'integral part' in Srijit Mukherji's film on Netaji
Divya Jyoti Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
World's tiniest woman, Jyoti Amge, attracted eyeballs when she turned up to cast her vote in Nagpur, on Thursday.
The 25-year old woman who is just 2 feet and 1 inch, turned up to her polling station and exercised her franchise.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is BJP's candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is facing Congress candidate Nana Patole.
As per reports, Jyoti Amge became a celebrity after making a guest appearance in reality TV show Big Boss 6 in 2012. Later, she acted in an American and Italian TV series.
Besides holding a Guinness World Record for being the shortest woman, Jyoti also has her statue in the Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala, Pune.
In the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections today, people in 18 states and 2 union territories are going to polls.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU