World's tiniest woman casts her vote in Nagpur

'We had played average cricket in 2011 World Cup': Gary Kirsten

Business Standard

ANI  |  Features 

World's tiniest woman, Jyoti Amge, attracted eyeballs when she turned up to cast her vote in Nagpur, on Thursday.

The 25-year old woman who is just 2 feet and 1 inch, turned up to her polling station and exercised her franchise.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is BJP's candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is facing Congress candidate Nana Patole.

As per reports, Jyoti Amge became a celebrity after making a guest appearance in reality TV show Big Boss 6 in 2012. Later, she acted in an American and Italian TV series.

Besides holding a Guinness World Record for being the shortest woman, Jyoti also has her statue in the Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala, Pune.

In the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections today, people in 18 states and 2 union territories are going to polls.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 16:07 IST

