Anti-national, anti-social activities on social media cause of concern: Naqvi

Asserting that the central government has no objection with social activities on social media, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday outlined that anti-social or anti-national activities are indeed a cause of worry.
While commenting on Congress leader Kapil Sibal's remark on sedition law, Naqvi told ANI: "There is no opposition of social activities on social media. Anti-social and anti-national activities on social media is a cause of concern. If someone is becoming a supporter of such anti-national and anti-social activity, they must understand that no matter which government is there, the country is always first and its security is bigger than any government. No one can play with it.
On being asked about Kanhaiya Kumar getting support from Congress and PDP leaders, he said, "I don't know who is supporting whom but in my view, everyone should be together for the protection of dignity and security of the country".
Naqvi's remark comes following Sibal's remarks earlier in the day accusing the Centre of misusing sedition charges and termed it a "colonial law".
Speaking to ANI, Sibal said: "There is no need for a sedition law in today's times, it is a colonial law. Many who merely speak or tweet against the government have sedition charges imposed against them; it is being misused by the Centre just to keep citizens in check."
The reaction from the Congress leader came two days after Delhi Police slapped charges of sedition, rioting and criminal conspiracy on former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in a three-year-old incident which rocked the campus of India's premier seat of learning on the evening of February 9, 2016.
