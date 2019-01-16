Rahul, Left not to attend Mamata Banerjee's mega rally

The rally of Trinamool (TMC) on January 19, planned to showcase pan- unity among anti-BJP parties, will be given a miss by as well as Left parties.

The will be represented by of the party in Mallikarjun Kharge, sources in the party said.

Trinamool supremo and Minister has been touring the country since the last one year in an effort to shore up a strong and united opposition front to fight the elections against the BJP.

According to sources in the Congress, the state unit of the party wanted and to skip the rally and instead send a

Also, the state leadership is believed to have told the party that Congress workers were ready to contest the upcoming elections alone.

The Congress leaders are annoyed over the fact that the TMC supremo did not invite any for the rally.

Rahul in the past had assured his party unit in West Bengal that any decision in regard with forging an alliance with the TMC will be taken after considering state leadership's view.

Left parties too will not be participating at the rally.

Reportedly, and supremo Mayawati are also yet to confirm their participation in the rally.

Among those to be present at the rally include Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party convener and and former HD Deve Gowda.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)