Delhi HC seeks response from UPSC, Haryana over DGP appointment

The on Tuesday sought a response from the (UPSC) and the government over a plea challenging the appointment of as the of Police (DGP),

A single-judge bench headed by Justice after hearing the matter sought a response from the UPSC and government without issuing a formal notice. The bench has slated the matter for hearing on April 11.

The petition filed by Aishwarya Sinha on behalf of Prabhat Ranjan Deo, a senior IPS official to Manoj Yadava, claimed that the said empanelment by the UPSC is self-contradictory and completely overlooks and supersedes the eligibility and seniority of the petitioner (Prabhat Ranjan Deo) and thus violates the right to live with dignity of the petitioner.

The petition further states that the order regarding the appointment on date February 18, is in complete contravention to the settled principles of law as laid down by the in Prakash Singh case and is contrary to the guidelines issued by the with respect to the encadrement /appointment of DGP in the police hierarchy

"I am a qualified of 1986 batch and was assigned Haryana cadre," Deo said in his petition, adding that he has a distinguished service record and has been awarded the Police Medal for meritorious service in 2006, Police Medal for distinguished service in 2013 amongst many other prestigious accolades for his contribution towards the and the nation.

The petitioner also claimed that he has an unblemished record of 33 years and despite being the senior most and fully eligible as per the judgment and guidelines laid down by the Central government, these guidelines were overlooked and superseded and not even considered by the UPSC in the process of empanelment for the post of DGP.

