Delhi: Leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling

With voting for the sixth phase underway in Delhi, many prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former minister and exercised their democratic franchise.

voted at a polling booth in in Aurangzeb Lane and once raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that "love will win" in these elections.

"The election was fought on key issues including demonetization, problems, Gabbar Singh Tax and corruption in Rafale. Narendra Modi used hatred in the campaign and we used love and I am confident love will win", said Gandhi.

Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his family members, cast his vote at a booth in Civil Lines. exercised his franchise in Pandav Nagar of East constituency.

Former chief minister and candidate from North-East Delhi, polled her vote in Nizamuddin (East). Her election opponent and BJP's Delhi chief, voted at booth number 60 in Yamuna Vihar.

candidate from East Delhi, Atishi, expressed hope that her party will win all the seven seats. "Delhi's public has faith in They have seen us working for their issues," she said after voting at Kamla Nehru Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Jangpura.

She spoke of the smear pamphlets against her and again cornered her BJP opponent over it. "The kind of pamphlet that was circulated against me had the language which is used by BJP supporters on Gambhir, instead of condemning it or demanding an investigation into it filed defamation against us", she said.

Her political rivals, Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovel, also cast their ballot, accompanied by family members.

Meenakshi Lekhi, sitting lawmaker and BJP candidate from seat, cast her vote at an SDMC school in South Extension, Part-II. Speaking to ANI, she said, "We are winning this seat as we have done a lot of work here. I appeal to everyone that if we want good people to go to parliament, all good people should come out and vote. Voting is not only a right but also a duty towards the nation."

Voting began for the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi along with 52 others seats across six states in the sixth round of elections. As many as 979 candidates are in the fray in this phase, including heavyweights like Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, BJP's Harsh Vardhan, and Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia.

