Delhi: PCR team rescues seven girls from confinement

Seven girls were rescued by the PCR team from Shakurpur area on Saturday after the staff received a call regarding confinement and beating of several girls.

According to Deepak Purohit, DCP, PCR, the girls had been kept as a domestic help after which they were beaten and confined in a room in the JJ Colony of Shakurpur area.

The caller had informed the PCR staff -- (ASI) and -- that several girls were confined in a room near Britania Chowk.

Immediately after getting the exact location, the PCR team rushed to JJ Colony where they rescued seven girls aged between 15 to 20 years.

Seven girls along with caretaker Janki Bodra, 22, and Raju, 25, were handed over to the police of Netaji Subhash Place.

An FIR has been registered in this regard. Further investigations are underway.

