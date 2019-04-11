Devoid of development, locals in Saharanpur's Vantangiya village hopeful of change through voting

(Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): While the country is gearing up to cast their votes to elect parliamentarians for the 17th Lok Sabha, there remains a village where locals have claimed that the region is devoid of development since Independence.

Residents of Vantangiya village situated 40 kilometres away from the district headquarters complain of lack of basic facilities such as clean drinking water, road, and educational facilities.

However, they are still optimistically looking in their village as they get ready to cast their votes for in the impending polls.

Sunita, one of the villagers, told ANI, "We have voter IDs and will go for voting. We expect that the government will develop the village. No government has ever worked for the welfare of this village. There is no educational facility, no and we have to bring water after walking for over a kilometre."

Another villager, Angeram, said: "We will surely cast our vote. From 70 years we have been voting but none of the governments have ever worked for this country."

"There is only a school up to fifth class and our kids cannot study post that. There is adversity of water and here and we just want that no matter what government is formed, they should do something for the village," he added.

They also do not have any employment opportunities and most of the villagers are dependent on sewing ropes or work as labourers to earn a livelihood.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

