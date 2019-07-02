Minor girl raped in Jaipur; angry mob pelts stone on cops, 16 held

A man took a minor girl for a ride, allegedly raped her and dropped back at her home in Jaipur on Monday. The girl narrated her ordeal to her parents who, in turn, informed police.

All necessary medical test and other formalities were completed, the police said.

The police have formed teams to nab the accused. "I hope that we will soon nab the accused and we will ensure that he gets a strict action," Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastava said.

The incident created much anger in the area, with some people tried to give the matter a communal colour, that a mob gathered outside a police station and pelted stones at the cops.

Shrivastava said, "Some people gathered here. When they were dispersed by the police, some of them resorted to pelting on cops. Some policemen have suffered injuries."

Sixteen people have been held for the stone pelting on the policemen and the police were working to identify those who are spreading misinformation about the incident.

"The girl is safe. The police are identifying those who are spreading misinformation about the matter," he said.

