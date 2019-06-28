SC to hear Coal Ministry's plea on closure of MP coal mines

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea by Coal ministry against Green Tribunal (NGT) order to close down units of Northern Coalfields Ltd in Madhya Pradesh and ban on the transport of coal already extracted on July 1.

The plea was mentioned before a bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai.

The NGT had passed the order to close down units of Northern Coalfields Ltd and the embargo on transport of coal already mined as the safety precautions to ensure safe disposal of fly ash from the coalfield were not taken.

In the order, it also stated that the coal transported in open trucks led to serious pollution as the coal particles are released into the air.

