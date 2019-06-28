Odisha: More people died from snakebites than in natural calamities, says Min

Most fatalities occurred due to snakebites in Odisha between 2016 and 2019, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister Sudam Marndi claimed on Friday.

The statement came in response to a question put forth by another party member, Angad Kanhar, in the Lok Sabha.

When asked on the occurrence of causalities between 2016 and 2019, the minister stated that out of as many as 6228 deaths, 2217 were due to snakebite casualties.

The numbers have surpassed casualties which occurred due to natural calamities like cyclones, floods or lighting.

Marndi asserted that another major reason for deaths in the state is drowning, with a total of 2135 persons having lost their lives.

Marndi is currently serving as a minister in the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management. He was a member of the state constituency in 14th Lok Sabha from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)