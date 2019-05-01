'No police or central force personnel can enter EVM room unless asked by PO'

Police or paramilitary force personnel cannot enter a room where an Electronic Machine (EVM) is kept at the time of polling unless directed by the presiding officer, sources said on Wednesday.

"Neither the Police nor central forces are allowed inside the polling booth in the room where machines and EVMs are kept at the time of They can enter if and when the presiding calls them in," they said.

had on Monday written to the EC, alleging that central paramilitary forces deployed on election duty were acting at the behest of BJP leaders and creating terror in the mind of voters to force them to cast their vote in favour of the ruling party at the Centre.

The party alleged that the central forces were acting in a manner which was not conducive for free and fair elections in

It also said that complaints against central force had been filed but no action was taken.

