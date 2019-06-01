K'taka: 3 dead, 4 injured as roof collapses due to rain in Kalaburagi

At least three people were killed and four others sustained injuries after the roof of the house they were living in collapsed due to rain in Kalaburagi on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Abhidha Bhee Mujawar (60), Alafiy Rafiq (12) and (10).

The incident took place in the wee hours of the day. A rescue operation was launched which lasted for a couple of hours. The injured were rushed to the nearby medical centre.

A case has also been registered in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)