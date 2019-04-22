BJP government will give befitting reply to Pakistan: Amit Shah

(BJP) Shah on Monday said that his party's government at the Centre will give a befitting reply to if indulges in an act of misadventure.

"Should we hold talks or throw a bomb on those who killed our 40 jawans? What should we do? Mamata, if you want to do 'ILU, ILU' with terrorists, then you can do that. This is BJP's government. If fires bullets, we will give a befitting reply," said Shah, while addressing an election rally here.

Earlier in the day, Shah at a press conference said the refugees who migrated from -- be it Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, or Christians -- will get citizenship as promised in the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra.'

Shah said the BJP in its manifesto has clearly stated that there will be zero tolerance against terrorism. "Also, we have clarified our stand in the BJP's manifesto regarding Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Bill and the NRC," he said.

"I request to the people of Bengal to vote without fear. BJP workers are guarding them as protectors of democracy in the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, Shah said: " is under pressure after the end of second phase polls. There is of appeasement in Bengal."

" did not allow my rallies in Bengal. Now the people here are not coming out to attend her rallies," said Shah.

West Bengal, where 42 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls during all seven phases of polling. The state voted for five Lok Sabha seats during first and second phases of polling on April 11 and 18.

The last phase of polling is scheduled for May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

