WB: Junior doctors strike enters sixth day in Siliguri, patients suffer

Junior doctors strike entered the sixth day on Sunday in the district hospital and and Hospital here resulting in a hassle for patients and their relatives.

A protest erupted after an intern was allegedly attacked at the Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) and Hospital by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.

Speaking to ANI, a relative of a patient said, "My mother suffered from a on Friday and now she got Doctors are not looking after her properly. They asked for a CT scan but they have not examined the report carefully."

"Now doctors have released my mother from the hospital and I have to take her home. This is an emergency situation and if there is a strike going on, they should make arrangements to look after the patients properly," he said.

A patient said, "I was admitted yesterday and doctors are not attending me."

On June 15, Governor had asked to take immediate steps to provide security to doctors and for a speedy investigation of the incidents of assault on doctors.

