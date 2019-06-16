WB: Junior doctors strike enters sixth day in Siliguri, patients suffer

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal: OPDs remain shut as doctors' strike enters 3rd day
Doctors' protest: 43 doctors submit resignation in West Bengal
West Bengal: Junior Doctors meet Governor, demand 'adequate security' in every medical college and hospital
Nationwide protest against attack on doctors
Doctors strike: Calcutta HC seeks govt's response
-
Junior doctors strike entered the sixth day on Sunday in the Siliguri district hospital and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital here resulting in a hassle for patients and their relatives.
A protest erupted after an intern was allegedly attacked at the Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.
Speaking to ANI, a relative of a patient said, "My mother suffered from a heart attack on Friday and now she got paralysis. Doctors are not looking after her properly. They asked for a CT scan but they have not examined the report carefully."
"Now doctors have released my mother from the hospital and I have to take her home. This is an emergency situation and if there is a strike going on, they should make arrangements to look after the patients properly," he said.
A patient said, "I was admitted yesterday and doctors are not attending me."
On June 15, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi had asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take immediate steps to provide security to doctors and for a speedy investigation of the incidents of assault on doctors.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU