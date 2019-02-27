Sankhya InfoTech and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems collaborate on simulation and training for India

Aeronautical Systems, Inc. announced its intent to collaborate with to explore Training and related efforts in support of the SeaGuard/an Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) program for The collaboration aims to tailor RPAS crew training to comply with the relevant Indian standards.

GAASI anticipates working with Sankhya to provide and training in compliance with global standards, and to deliver cutting-edge training to pilots, sensor operators and maintenance crew.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)