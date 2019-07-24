DMK leader, husband, maid killed in Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
Ex-DMK mayor, husband among 3 hacked to death in TN
Molested repeatedly, maid hurt during escape bid in Gurugram high rise
Murder of child maid forces Pakistan to soul search
Singaporean salon manager jailed for abusing Myanmar maid
Delhi man stabs mother for not giving money to buy liquor
-
Former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari, her husband and maid were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons at their residence near Melapalayam on Tuesday, police said.
Uma Maheswari was a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader.
Forensic team and dog squad have inspected the site for evidence collection.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway .
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU