DMK leader, husband, maid killed in Tamil Nadu

Former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari, her husband and maid were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons at their residence near Melapalayam on Tuesday, police said.

Uma Maheswari was a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader.

Forensic team and dog squad have inspected the site for evidence collection.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway .

