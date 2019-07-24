JUST IN
4 dead in road accident in Chittoor

Four persons died and two were severely injured in a road accident that took place at Kanna Metta area near Nagari town here on Tuesday.

The accident took place when the car, victims were travelling in collided with a bus. The affected were coming from Tirumala.

Two women who were injured have been shifted to a government hospital. The deceased have been identified as Jana, Balaji and Anant Kumar and the driver of the cab. The victims hailed from Ayyappatangal, Chennai.

