500 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Visakhapatnam, 11 arrested

Police along with Prohibition and Excise Department officials seized 500 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh and arrested 11 persons from Gangaraju Madugula here on Tuesday.

The team also seized a jeep used in transportation of the drug.

"Nearly 12 vehicles used for smuggling were seized in last 10-12 days in Anakapalli range. Search is on for the three main accused involved in smuggling of cannabis," said Excise official.

In another incident, one person was arrested and over 195 kilograms of cannabis worth 25 lakh was seized from his car on July 21.

On July 12 around 1400 kilograms of cannabis were seized from two vans at Neelampet junction in Visakhapatnam rural. The vans were coming from Sileru. Cannabis were sealed inside potatoes .

