Tiger carcass found in Jim Corbett National Park

The carcass of a tiger, which may have died of natural causes, was found in Park in said Rahul Kumar, Director of Reserve on Friday.

"Prima facie it appears that it's a natural death, but the cause of death can be confirmed once post-mortem reports are released," said Rahul speaking to reporters here.

The authorities have taken possession of the carcass and will dispose it in the correct manner after conducting a post-mortem.

Park situated in holds the distinction of having the maximum number of tigers amongst all reserves in

