JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Boat with 17 people capsizes off Turkey's coast, 7 dead

Game of Thrones: Conquest mobile game makes over USD 200 million
Business Standard

Tiger carcass found in Jim Corbett National Park

ANI  |  General News 

The carcass of a tiger, which may have died of natural causes, was found in Jim Corbett National Park in Ramnagar said Rahul Kumar, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve on Friday.

"Prima facie it appears that it's a natural death, but the cause of death can be confirmed once post-mortem reports are released," said Rahul speaking to reporters here.

The authorities have taken possession of the carcass and will dispose it in the correct manner after conducting a post-mortem.

Jim Corbett National Park situated in Uttarakhand holds the distinction of having the maximum number of tigers amongst all tiger reserves in India.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 21:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU