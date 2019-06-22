Doctors forbid Lalu from eating mangoes

Doctors at (RIMS) here have forbidden former Minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav, undergoing treatment at the hospital, from eating mangoes as his sugar and level have increased.

This comes after he was allowed to consume 1 mango a day.

"This week we conducted tests of Lalu, his liver and kidney are working fine. When we allowed him to consume mangoes his sugar level and increased, he was asked to eat 1 mango but he ate more. From Wednesday we stopped his intake of mangoes," said Dr DK Jha, RIMS, Ranchi.

Earlier in the day, Tej met him. As per the directions from the jail authorities, only three visitors are allowed to meet Lalu every Saturday with "prior approval".

and leaders met Lalu Prasad Yadav, at RIMS earlier this month. RJD's unit and former Ranchi and were among others who met Yadav.

After being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases, Yadav was sent to the on December 23, 2017. He has been getting treatment at the hospital since August 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)