Pragya Thakur denies making defamatory comments on martyrs in reply to EC

and party candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi on Sunday denied making any defamatory comments on any martyr.

In her reply to the show-cause notice issued by the Election Commission, Pragya said, "I didn't make any defamatory comments for any martyr. I had mentioned about the torture inflicted on me on orders of the then government."

"It's my right to put before the public what had happened to me," she added.

She also alleged that her statement has been presented in a negative context by the media.

"I have already taken back my statement respecting the sentiments of the people," she said in her reply insisting that she did not make any comment which violated the Model Code of Conduct.

"I called and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him - you will be ruined," she had said on April 19.

After receiving severe backlash from all quarters for her controversial comments on former Anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare, Sadhvi on Friday took back her statement and apologised saying she "felt that the enemies of the country were being benefited from it".

"I felt that the enemies of the country were being benefited from it, therefore I take back my statement and apologise for it," Thakur told reporters.

She is expected to file her nomination from on April 23. will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

