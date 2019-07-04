Don't worry Gwyneth Paltrow! Even Jon Favreau forgets what Marvel movies he has starred in

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow left everyone surprised when she revealed that she forgot she was in 'Spider-Man

Actor Jon Favreau shared that he too doesn't have the best idea about what happens in the Marvel films despite his large presence behind the scenes and on screen.

Speaking with Variety at the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', Favreau explained his side of the story.

"With the Marvel things, they have so many films happening at the same time and all of them interweave with one another. Oftentimes you're not exactly sure what's happening, even me. I'm an executive producer on 'Avengers: Endgame,' I didn't always know what was going on," Favreau said.

A clip from Favreau's Netflix cooking series 'The Chef Show' went viral earlier this year when Paltrow appeared on it and forgot she had filmed a scene in 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' with Favreau, thinking it was a part of one of the 'Avengers' flicks.

Many of the MCU films are shot out of order, like 'Avengers Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame', which were shot back-to-back, but released a year apart.

Favreau said 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' director Jon Watts had to fill in the cast on how 'Avengers: Endgame' will wrap things up because it was shooting around the same time as the 'Spider-Man' sequel.

Favreau played Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) bodyguard Happy Hogan in the 'Iron Man', 'Spider-Man' and briefly in some of the 'Avengers' films, usually appearing with Paltrow's character Pepper Potts, who was Tony's wife.

After Tony sacrificed himself to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: Endgame', Favreau said Happy will fill a new mentor role for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

"In the beginning, I was kind of annoyed by him and I was a babysitter assigned to look after him in the background of what was happening in 'Civil War,' but now after 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame' all the characters have been through a lot emotionally," Favreau told Variety.

"I like what this relationship has evolved to, and, of course, working with an actor like Tom Holland with scenes that are both funny and emotional is great because I don't get to act like this that often," he added.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which also stars Samuel L Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya, released on July 2, this year.

